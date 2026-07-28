Moonday Starcast — Full Moon Door

btw, the Starcast opening theme is “Erhu Echoes” (by me) and the closing theme is “Sitting Still” by Kristen Williams. If I do a video about the Full Moon I will send it out to this list.
The forthcoming Full Moon is a rather vibrant event, as it makes the Jupiter-Pluto opposition personal by bringing in the luminaries — the Moon and the Sun. I also talk about the square between Uranus and the hypothetical Transpluto (which is different from the other 8 hypotheticals I usually talk about and mostly leave out of this edition). Here is a cool article for you: Aquarius Moon: Out of Place is Where They’re at Home.