Moonday Starcast — Full Moon Door

btw, the Starcast opening theme is “Erhu Echoes” (by me) and the closing theme is “Sitting Still” by Kristen Williams. If I do a video about the Full Moon I will send it out to this list.

Memory of Winter — Casay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis.

The forthcoming Full Moon is a rather vibrant event, as it makes the Jupiter-Pluto opposition personal by bringing in the luminaries — the Moon and the Sun. I also talk about the square between Uranus and the hypothetical Transpluto (which is different from the other 8 hypotheticals I usually talk about and mostly leave out of this edition). Here is a cool article for you: Aquarius Moon: Out of Place is Where They’re at Home.

TRY TO READ IT. I DARE YOU.

Hey Kittycats! Get the Leo reading ! You will love it! This video is a preview with a demonstration of how I cast the chart one planet at a time…

Somewhat somber edition of Planet Waves FM from Sunday night, covering my current understanding of the “A.I.” rolling disaster and the War of Hormuz.