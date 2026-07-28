Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Starcast from Planet Waves
Moonday Starcast — Full Moon Door
0:00
-24:39

Moonday Starcast — Full Moon Door

Moon in Aquarius opposite Sun in Leo (Leo Full Moon, 10:25 am EDT, Wednesday, July 29) rattles the outer-planet pattern. This is an audio Starcast; I'll likely follow up with a video early Tuesday.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino

btw, the Starcast opening theme is “Erhu Echoes” (by me) and the closing theme is “Sitting Still” by Kristen Williams. If I do a video about the Full Moon I will send it out to this list.

Memory of Winter — Casay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis.

The forthcoming Full Moon is a rather vibrant event, as it makes the Jupiter-Pluto opposition personal by bringing in the luminaries — the Moon and the Sun. I also talk about the square between Uranus and the hypothetical Transpluto (which is different from the other 8 hypotheticals I usually talk about and mostly leave out of this edition). Here is a cool article for you: Aquarius Moon: Out of Place is Where They’re at Home.

TRY TO READ IT. I DARE YOU.

Hey Kittycats! Get the Leo reading! You will love it! This video is a preview with a demonstration of how I cast the chart one planet at a time…

Greene County Youth Faire

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 27
Greene County Youth Faire

Prior Galleries

Read full story

Somewhat somber edition of Planet Waves FM from Sunday night, covering my current understanding of the “A.I.” rolling disaster and the War of Hormuz.

Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Not with a bang but a whimper.
Listen now
a day ago · 15 likes · 15 comments · Eric F Coppolino

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture