Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Monthly Horoscope for August 4, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers will find your horoscope etc. at My Account on the official Planet Waves website. This mailing contains an article, a new video and special extended, essay-length 12-sign monthly horoscopes for August covering Moon, Sun and rising signs. Take your time with these readings…read them in different states of mind. You will see things that you missed every time… — efc

Surf at Montauk Point…

Eclipses Return to the Leo/Aquarius Axis

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today’s horoscope is an extended reading for August, focused on the total solar eclipse on Wednesday, Aug. 12. In another set of readings, I will focus on the Pisces lunar eclipse that takes place Friday, August 28.



These condensed readings address the first solar eclipse in Leo since the summer of 2017. Many social upheavals followed that event (think back to what was going on for you, and in the world). It was a time of significant instability, described mostly by the conjunction of Uranus and Eris (when the digital world started to swallow the physical world). We are now in the full strength reality that astrology predicted.



Think of Leo solar eclipses as being about climate change. They alter long-standing patterns, of both planetary weather and psychic conditions. The Sun and Leo hold a special place at the center of astrology and the center of our solar system.