Starcast, August-September Almanack, and August Horoscope Resend

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers will find your horoscope etc. at My Account on the official Planet Waves website.

This mailing contains an essay-length 12-sign monthly horoscopes for August covering Moon, Sun and rising signs. Take your time with these readings…read them in different states of mind. You will see things that you missed every time… — efc

Purchase the August readings as a one-off . They are the depth and length of previous annual editions.

Jericho Drive In Theater, in Glenmont, NY (near Albany). Photo by Eric Francis.

Astrology and Investigative Reporting? Who Knew? Only at Planet Waves

Substack membership now includes PDFs of the horoscope and a new feature, the Planet Waves Almanack and all horoscopes in PDF format. These are linked at the bottom below the paywall, as is the Substack edition of the horoscope.

This is both so you can print and share the astrology we do, and promote our work while you make good use of it. These are below the paywall.

Regarding the Stevie the Florist Nontroversy

Here is a link to my video about the Steve Forrest “controversy” I refer to in Starcast. Here is my parody of Steve Forrest and Rob Brezny from April Fool’s Day 2021 (the SSL certificate has expired but the website is safe).

He is being cancled at age 79 for using the N word in a podcast about the history of racism with his black best friend. He is being canceled for the wrong reason, however. Check the video and Sunday’s Planet Waves FM for the details. If you want to get show announcments get on that Substack.

“Eric Coppolino is a journalist who has hit major home runs in his career. He deserves your support. Pay a few bucks and subscribe to his Substack. The man is fearless and makes your brain hum. In these times, you WANT your brain to hum.”

— Jon Rappoport

Wise Guy Tony Fauci and the Aquarius Full Moon

Omerta: The Sicilian Law of Silence, Planet Waves FM from last Sunday — about the mobster Tony Fauci pleading the 5th Amendment 111 times during last week’s Full Moon. That’s what you do when your words may be used to criminally prosecute you. Here is Fauci revealing the marketing plans for “covid” in October 2019 — live and in plain sight on C-Span. He says they need a plan to convince people that the flu is as scary as AIDS or cancer. That plan was “covid.”

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This program sorts out the “lab leak” versus “natural origins” false controversy that has stalked the covid issue since January 2020. If you’re wondering what this is about, just listen to this issue and it will all make sense.

Here is a direct link to my chronology and to my article about the astrology of the 2020 crisis called Don’t Look Back from June 2022.

Almanack for this week by Elizabeth Shepherd and Eric Francis.

Full month linked for subscribers below.

August 6 — Venus enters Libra – Venus has learned Virgo’s tough lessons of precision and perfectionism and is ready to beautify its own home in Libra. The more airy and mental qualities of Venus are emphasized here, including ideals of harmony, symmetry, aesthetic beauty and diplomacy.

August 9 — Mercury enters Leo — Finally leaving the emotional waters of Cancer, Mercury appreciates the speed it can gain in fiery Leo and is certainly ready to have some fun here. But first, it will encounter a brief opposition with Pluto, which could be a few days of more ponderous thinking. Mercury’s individualistic streak could be harnessed by Pluto’s collective (or technocratic) concerns and communication may feel weighty and carry greater consequences.

August 10 — Venus opposite Neptune (and trine Uranus and Pluto) — Venus newly in Libra immediately enters into the pattern that’s re-making our world. Venus loves a little push from Neptune and with the harmonious aspects from the other outer planets, this is potentially a very creative combination. Keep your art supplies at close hand and notice any tendencies to get caught in the Neptunian fogs. If you notice this happening, the creative spark may be just the flame to light.

August 11 — Mars enters Cancer concurrently with Ceres — Fiery Mars has a difficult time in the big water of Cancer, but it also loves the challenge. There are quite a few high-performance athletes with Mars in Cancer natally. Perhaps the highest expression is to use the Martian drive, determination and spirit in service to Life. Conjunct Ceres, this emphasizes the Cancerian themes of mothers, the matrilineal line and nourishment. Mars can be a great although sometimes difficult ally here for this summer’s big family themes. Upon entering Cancer, Mars is immediately applying to a square with Neptune, so some caution is advised, especially around the use of intoxicating substances.

August 12 — New Moon (total solar) eclipse in Leo at 1:37pm EDT at 21 degrees Leo. This is an interesting solar eclipse in the sign of the Sun, which has the effect of condensing and quickening patterns that are already developing and for planting the seeds of new ones. Venus and Mercury are activating the outer planets (see above), with Chiron loosely involved. The dominance of fire and air in this chart feels like a combustible substance coursing through the structure of a student’s science project. What have you been building to contain and channel this kind of energy? This is potentially a lot of fun and looks like an engineer’s dream, but take the proper precautions. Chiron is barely holding the tension from Taurus to remind us to keep ourselves grounded in the physical world.

Extended readings and the almanack are below the paywall. Thanks to our Substack, Galaxy, Astrology and Core members.