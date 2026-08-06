UAC says it is banning the press from September worldwide astrology conference in Chicago.

Glenn Perry, Rick Levine and Rob Hand at UAC 2012. I think this is the “2012 thing panel.” Nobody got it right, but whatever, I love these guys. Photo by Eric Francis.

This Just In…

A conference official said today there would be no press credentials issued to anyone at the upcoming United Astrology Conference (UAC) in September. There was a time when many reporters attended large astrology conferences like this. They are a break from boring routines and car shows, and provide writers the opportunity for interesting “gee whiz” coverage in local papers an even national wire services.

The rep said, “I spoke to Laura [Nalbandian]. She said there were no press passes available.”

Of course, she could make them available.

The conference said I was the only reporter to request credentials — and was turned down (which means I can’t get into the riveting lectures or see Chani Nicholas deliver her sure to be inspiring keynote speech).

In this podcast, I give my theory how this has has its roots in a 2003 incident at the NorWAC conference involving a discussion featuring Jeff Green of how astrologers should handle clients who are former priests who said they sexually abused young children: say it’s the kids’ karma; blame the kids — a position which Nalbandian defended. I guess she could not say, “Jeff, stop blaming kids and move on.” Meanwhile, Jeff Green’s youngest child was crawling around on the stage during this incident.

The Stevie the Florist N Word Controversy

This is all happening in the context of the Steve Forrest “N-word” controversy that has the enraptured attention of the astrological scene. Most astrologers are falling all over themselves trying to show how woke and progressive and sensitive and inclusive they are by being concerned about who Steve allegedly hurt. Steve’s BBF, his black best friend, was also a guest.

Most astrologers but not all. The comments on the second video below are encouraging.

Like most things in American society, this has already happened in South Park.

Hasn’t everything?

I will tell you more about my real beef with “Stevie the Florist” on Sunday’s Planet Waves FM. It involves an astrologer publicly giving medical advice, and routinely attacking people who refused to submit to the “covid” “vaccine” in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sam Bailey, a medical doctor, is facing disciplinary charges and has been “debanked” for saying that the “covid” PCR test was not scientifically valid. She is right; it is not.

More of my conference photo samples

UAC 2012. Photo by Eric Francis.

Tom Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell at Wise Traditions 2025. Photo by Eric Francis.

The Doctors — Cowan, Bailey, Bailey and Kaufman in an epic historical photo at Wise Traditions 2025, by Eric Francis.