Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Starcast from Planet Waves
Starcast for July 30, 2026
0:00
-41:35

Starcast for July 30, 2026

Looking back at the Aquarius Full Moon, considering Venus square Mars, the double Yod pattern, and looking ahead at the forthcoming eclipses in Leo and Pisces.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino

Planet Waves in-house subscribers please check My Account.

St. Francis and three bins of birdseed. Pboto by Eric Francis.

The Planet Waves horoscope returns next week with the August monthly.

The Only.

Greene County Youth Faire — Critter and Kid Costume Competition

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 28
Greene County Youth Faire — Critter and Kid Costume Competition

Prior Galleries

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Planet Waves, Inc. - Eric F. Coppolino (ISSN 1933-9135) · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture