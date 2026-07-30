Starcast for July 30, 2026

Starcast from Planet WavesStarcast for July 30, 2026411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -41:35-41:35Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Starcast for July 30, 2026Looking back at the Aquarius Full Moon, considering Venus square Mars, the double Yod pattern, and looking ahead at the forthcoming eclipses in Leo and Pisces.Eric Francis CoppolinoJul 30, 202641ShareTranscriptPlanet Waves in-house subscribers please check My Account.St. Francis and three bins of birdseed. Pboto by Eric Francis.The Planet Waves horoscope returns next week with the August monthly.The Only.SubscribeGreene County Youth Faire — Critter and Kid Costume CompetitionEric Francis Coppolino·Jul 28Prior GalleriesRead full storyDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksStarcast from Planet WavesExploring the Planet and the PlanetsExploring the Planet and the PlanetsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeEric Francis CoppolinoRecent EpisodesMoonday Starcast — Full Moon DoorJul 28 • Eric Francis CoppolinoStarcast by Eric Francis for July 23, 2026 — Mercury Direct, Sun square Chiron.Jul 23 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Extended Special Edition Weekly Horoscope for July 16, 2026 Jul 16 • Eric Francis CoppolinoStarcast: In the end, a matter of courage. And — the NDAA's proposed high-level merger of U.S. and Israeli militaries.Jul 16 • Eric Francis CoppolinoCoherence and Continuity: Mercury, Cancer New Moon and Eris. Weekly almanack and Starcast.Jul 9 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for July 2, 2026 Jul 2 • Eric Francis CoppolinoPlanet Waves by Eric Francis — Monthly Horoscope for July 2026 Jun 25 • Eric Francis Coppolino