Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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All of astrology is an experiment. Learning is from experience, writing and teaching.

Additional Thoughts — the Astrology Student Union. Get on our Substack if you want fantastic astrology materials.
Eric Francis Coppolino's avatar
Eric Francis Coppolino

NOTE — I will be shifting some complimentary astrology posts previously sent to Planet Waves Substack to the Astrology Student Union Susbtack. Anyone may subscribe to ASU. It is a paid program but there will be many excellent free discussions and presentations.

Astrology Student Union
Substack email list for Astrology Student Union by Planet Waves.
By Eric F Coppolino

And Now for Tonight’s Presentation

I got my phone number wrong, morphing my cell and my landline — (845) 481-5616

Astrology is best learned in an extracurricular environment — through active observation, participation, discussion and writing. One of our guiding principles is that astrology is more art than science; and more about literacy than mysticism. Teaching will take place in a diversity of formats, beginning with live discussion groups, new presentations and prepared (previously existing) classes. There will be equal emphasis on discussion, reading and writing. Our tuition is competitive with other astrology learning programs.

efc@planetwaves.net — pls put ASU in the subject or call (845) 481-5616.

If you want updates and bonus content from Astrology Student Union, get on our Substack. Click through below. If you want to join ASU there are better ways than Substack, where we will get more of the funds (the Substack commission is 10% on top of credit card fees).

Discover Astrology by Doing Astrology.

Eric F Coppolino
·
Aug 12
Discover Astrology by Doing Astrology.

Learn Astrology in Real Time Through Direct Experience

Read full story

Astrology Student Union is a project of Chiron Return.

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