Solar eclipse follow-up. Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for August 13, 2026

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Lakshmi, with tiles from the Temple of Vesta in Rome. Photo by Eric.

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Change of Weather

Dear Friend and Reader:

The planet is still vibrating with the effects of Wednesday’s total solar eclipse, the first truly dramatic eclipse visible from Europe since Aug. 11, 1999. If you were following the internet you were treated to all kinds of dramatic images; it was a big one and people traveled from all over the world to see it.

The path of totality crossed Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, northern Spain, a small corner of Portugal, and parts of the Atlantic Ocean.

In Christian Astrology, the first astrology book ever written in English, William Lilly said that if there has not been a solar eclipse in Leo for a while, there will be a change in the weather. This would take us back to a partial eclipse of the Sun in Leo, in 2018, but more notably, the Great American Eclipse that crossed the United States, coast-to-coast, on Aug. 21, 2017. And these Leo eclipses indeed indicated a change of climate — in particular, the psychic climate.

The United States went from men chanting “Her body, her choice!” in January 2017 to society pretending that all men are potential rapists in October 2017. How was that magic accomplished? Lawyers, publicists and Operation Mockingbird! But they succeeded in exploiting preexisting digital conditions and there was a massive change of the climate, at least in the United States. This was, of course, the first year of the Trump administration.

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