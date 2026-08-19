Aug. 28, 2026 Partial Lunar Eclipse in Pisces, two yod patterns and a T-square

This video is focused on the partial lunar eclipse in Pisces. But before I go there, I describe (in some detail) how all those outer planets early in the signs got there — Pluto, Uranus, Neptune, and our friend Borasisi (which is taking a long conjunction from faster-moving Neptune) all early in their signs, along with Chiron.

There have been many outer-planet sign changes in a very short time, and they are still aligned in that basket pattern. This eclipse sets off an existing setup, as did the Leo eclipse last week. It sums up all that we've been living through during the past few years.

Friday’s subscriber horoscope describes the eclipse in detail and next week’s extended monthly readings will go even deeper. I’ll also have an article about how this pattern came into being, summing up what it feels like to have so many slow-movers change signs in such a short time.

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