My origins in proto-Evolutionary Astrology

In 1994, when I was getting most of my astrology from Patric Walker in The New York Post, I responded to a classified ad offering book editing services in The Mountain Astrologer (for which I eventually became a leading writer doing investigative features).

Responding to that ad connected me to Laurie Burnett, editor and uncredited coauthor of Pluto, Evolutionary Journey of the Soul. She was the first person to consciously teach me astrology, taking a very different approach from what was covered in the book she helped Jeff Green write.

This included learning about Chiron, studying Esoteric Astrology by Alice Bailey, and learning how to read the progressed horoscope, all in the first year or two of my astrological study. In this video, I tell how that developed.

Astrology student Union is a Project of Chiron Return.