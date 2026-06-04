Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Planet Waves by Eric Francis

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May 2026

Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for May 28, 2026
Planet Waves #1,606 with open access Starcast. Scroll down down down down down for the horoscope.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
43:18
Skywatch: Sagittarius Full Moon
Ceres, Uranus and Sedna bending the nodes. Chiron is about to enter Taurus
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Pattern recognition is the literacy of the electronic age.
"Half of the truth" is none at all. Under electronic conditions, the nature of events is revealed in the pattern rather than in some specific proof.
Published on Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM  
3:00:45
Uranus Conjunct Sedna in Gemini
The last time this happened, where I'm sitting was under glaciers two miles deep.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
June Monthly Horoscope by Eric Francis
Planet Waves #1,605 with open access Starcast. Scroll down for the horoscope.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
30:24
VIDEO: Does astrology prove or disprove the Generation Jones theory?
The "Generation Jones" meme is bouncing around again, making people feel much better about themselves. But is the concept vaguely true? And what is the…
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Opening up this week's subscriber article and horoscope a little early...in time for today's Taurus new Moon.
Vesta is saying: make room for who you are, as a conscious act. Define an inner sanctuary, and cultivate it. Keep some kind of fire burning there…
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Video Edition (No Paywall) of Starcast for Taurus the New Moon
I forgot the "free" edtion along with the pawall horoscope post. Sorry for the extra mailing. This one includes the May monthly horoscope with the…
  Eric Francis Coppolino
The Sacred Space of Self
Chiron conjunct Mars in Aries; Taurus New Moon on Algol; and Vesta on the Aries Point
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Horoscope for May 14, 2026
Weekly horoscope, Planet Waves #1,604 with open access Starcast.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
30:17
Current Mars, Chiron, Eris Conjunction: Crisis of Desire and Identity
I have redone this morning's article as a video presentation, so you can see what the charts look like.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
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